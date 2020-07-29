House Approves $91B Child Care Tax Benefits Bill

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Child care providers, parents and employers would receive expanded tax benefits to help cope with the consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic under a $91.3 billion bill approved Wednesday by House lawmakers. The House voted 250-161 to pass the Child Care for Economic Recovery Act, or H.R. 7327, a group of legislative proposals designed to provide comprehensive solutions for parents seeking to return to work during the crisis without worrying about how to pay for their children's care. The legislative package, which was introduced by Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., already passed the House in May as part of the Democrats' $3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS