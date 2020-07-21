Pet Products Maker Wants Online Sales Antitrust Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Pet products maker Ceva Animal Health LLC asked a Kansas federal court to toss an antitrust lawsuit filed by a former distributor, claiming it failed to adequately accuse the company of monopolization or breach of contract in its complaint over a dispute regarding pheromone-based pet behavior products. H&C Animal Health LLC's May complaint accused Ceva of raising prices for the pet products H&C was to sell through online sellers. But according to a Ceva memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss Monday, H&C incorrectly accused it of violating antitrust law because the laws permit manufacturers like Ceva to determine the prices of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS