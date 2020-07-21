Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pet Products Maker Wants Online Sales Antitrust Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Pet products maker Ceva Animal Health LLC asked a Kansas federal court to toss an antitrust lawsuit filed by a former distributor, claiming it failed to adequately accuse the company of monopolization or breach of contract in its complaint over a dispute regarding pheromone-based pet behavior products.

H&C Animal Health LLC's May complaint accused Ceva of raising prices for the pet products H&C was to sell through online sellers. But according to a Ceva memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss Monday, H&C incorrectly accused it of violating antitrust law because the laws permit manufacturers like Ceva to determine the prices of...

