EU Regulators Block Changes To Securities Disclosure Rules

Law360, London (July 21, 2020, 2:28 PM BST) -- Europe's financial regulators said Tuesday that they have blocked changes to unpopular disclosure documents that help guide investors in the bloc's €10 trillion ($11.5 trillion) retail and insurance-based investment market. The heads of the European Union's banking, insurance and markets regulators told the European Commission that the board of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority did not agree to changes aimed at revamping a blocwide investment disclosure regime. The 2018 regime governs the sale of packaged retail and insurance-based investment products, known as PRIIPS. The European Supervisory Authorities said in October that they are consulting on changes to so-called key...

