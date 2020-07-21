Ex-MSU Recruiter Slams Bid To DQ His Atty Over Sanctions

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT) -- A former Michigan State University football recruiter accusing the school, Jones Day and others of violating his First Amendment rights has urged a Michigan federal court not to disqualify his attorney from the retaliation case, arguing the lawyer was sanctioned but not disciplined in related litigation. Curtis Blackwell II pushed back Monday against an attorney he is suing as part of the case, arguing that lawyer Thomas Kienbaum's bid in June to disqualify his counsel Andrew Paterson should be rejected because Paterson was not required to report that he had been sanctioned in the related litigation by being disqualified, according to...

