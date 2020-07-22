Indicted Chicken Co. Exec., DOJ Clash Over Int'l Safari Trip

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- An executive of one of the country's largest chicken producers, who's awaiting trial on criminal price-fixing charges, balked at federal prosecutors' bid in Colorado federal court to block his travel to Tanzania for a planned safari hunt and rebuked the prosecutors' assertion that he may possibly flee and trigger a complicated extradition process. Mikell Fries, the current president of Claxton Poultry, on Tuesday tore into the U.S. Department of Justice's July 20 request to stop his international travel Aug. 14 to 31 or impose a $500,000 bond along with a waiver of extradition and an order requiring him to provide the...

