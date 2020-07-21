BigLaw Lobbyists Build On The Year's Gains In Q2

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- BigLaw lobbyists continued to enjoy an increase in work during the second quarter of 2020, in most cases sustaining or even building on the sharp increase seen in the first three months of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic began developing. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP led the pack with a posting of about $12.9 million in federal lobbying revenues, according to mandated disclosure data, a 12% increase over the firm's first-quarter lobbying performance and 28% above its second-quarter performance in 2019. "We remain at the forefront of the key policy battles in Washington," Marc Lampkin, Brownstein's government relations department chair,...

