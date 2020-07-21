USPTO Says Rate Of Women Getting Patents At 'All-Time High'

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. patent system is slowly progressing when it comes to the participation of female inventors, with top N95 mask maker 3M Co. taking the lead in improving those numbers, according to a new report by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The report released Tuesday — which focused on women who secured patents in the last three years — found that the rate in which female inventors are participating in the U.S. patent system is at an "all-time high," from 12.1% in 2016 to 12.8% in 2019. Women are also increasing in share when it comes to new inventors entering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS