Jones Day Women Say Top-Down Pay Policy Backs Collective

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The former Jones Day lawyers suing the legal powerhouse alleging that it underpaid female associates said the firm's top-down, centralized system for deciding junior attorney salaries backs up their push to make their suit a collective action. In a filing lodged in D.C. federal court Monday, the accusers said all compensation decisions are ultimately made by just three Jones Day higher-ups, including managing partner Stephen J. Brogan, demonstrating that female associates were underpaid as part of a firmwide practice. "Because Jones Day's evidence demonstrates that firm leaders determine compensation for all associates within a centralized, common process, and because Plaintiffs have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS