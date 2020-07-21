LG Allowed To Challenge Amendment Under New POP Ruling

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Citing a precedential opinion from this month, a split Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel has reversed course and allowed LG Electronics to oppose CyWee Group Ltd.'s proposed amended claims for a motion sensor patent after fellow petitioner ZTE withdrew its challenge. The board held in February that because LG agreed to take a "passive 'understudy' role" when it was joined to ZTE's petition, it could not object to the proposed amendment after ZTE reached a deal with CyWee not to oppose it. But the 2-1 panel majority changed its mind Friday and said that ruling cannot stand under a new...

