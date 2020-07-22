Crypto Exchange, Execs Pay $1.7M In Wash Trading Scandal

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Three top executives with Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare, including its chief compliance officer, have resigned as part of a nearly CA$2.3 million ($1.7 million) settlement agreement with Ontario securities regulators tied to a market manipulation scandal that included illegal retaliation against an internal whistleblower. The company admitted that it hid from clients hundreds of thousands of so-called wash trades, which are simultaneous buy and sell orders used to create misleading trading activity, and retaliated against the whistleblower and others who repeatedly voiced concerns to management, the Ontario Securities Commission announced Tuesday. "Despite several employees raising concerns about inflated trading volumes, Coinsquare...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS