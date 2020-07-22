ITC To Probe German-Made Eye Shot Imports For Infringement

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is launching an investigation over German-made shots used to treat eye diseases, after receiving a complaint from Switzerland-based Novartis AG alleging the products violate one of its patents. The ITC said Tuesday that it will probe whether New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 — a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents — by importing Eylea eye shots made by German manufacturer Gerresheimer Bunde GmbH. The shots treat eyesight impairments caused by age or diabetes. Novartis and its U.S. affiliates alleged in a June complaint that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS