AIG Unit Nabs $212K In Atty Fees After Coverage Row

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- AIG unit National Union can collect nearly $212,000 in attorney fees after fending off a medical services company's coverage claims stemming from a pair of employee harassment complaints, with a Florida federal judge on Tuesday shooting down several objections to the final fee figure. U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation to order TMH Medical Services LLC to pay $211,720.50 in attorney fees to National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. — a slight reduction from National Union's request for $223,143.50 in fees. Judge Dalton swept aside TMH's argument that National Union couldn't collect fees...

