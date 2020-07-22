Law Firms Lean On Marketing Teams Amid Virus' Disruption

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Many attorneys are relying more heavily on their law firms' chief marketing officers and marketing teams as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts the usual ways lawyers generate business, a shift some say creates opportunities for marketing professionals to gain prominence in their organizations. Marketing professionals at law firms have been working "harder than ever," with some putting in 12- to 14-hour days to keep up with the demand for their expertise, which ticked up after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., according to John Lamar, a professional services recruiter who places CMOs in law firms and other organizations. While regular in-person client...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS