Pierce Bainbridge Founder Paid For Client's Lease, Suit Says

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A new suit claims Pierce Bainbridge founder John Pierce put up a client in a $1.3 million California home for nearly two years while the man was the plaintiff in a controversial suit against Microsoft, an unusual arrangement that experts said could run afoul of prohibitions on lawyers paying clients. The client, Lenwood "Skip" Hamilton, accused Microft Inc. of using him as the inspiration for a character in its popular Gears of War video game series without his consent. Microsoft prevailed in the case in September, and Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP has appealed. The Gears of War suit...

