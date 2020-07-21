Ariz. Residents Seek To Block Legal Pot Measure From Ballot

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Opponents of an Arizona ballot measure that would ask voters to legalize and tax recreational marijuana have asked a state court to block the question from the November ballot, alleging its summary was replete with misleading statements. Seven Arizona residents, including Lisa James, chairwoman of the political action committee Arizonans for Health and Public Safety, told the Maricopa County Superior Court on Monday that the initiative's 100-word summary that petition circulators used while gathering signatures misrepresented a host of the measure's provisions. The residents asked for an injunction barring Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from certifying the measure for the Nov....

