CBD Supplier Wants $10M Judgment For Contract Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A CBD manufacturer has asked a Connecticut federal court for a $10.3 million prejudgment ruling in its contract suit against a pet products retailer it accused of reneging on a purchase agreement, saying its claims against the company are likely to succeed. Sage Fulfillment LLC said in a memorandum Tuesday that it seeks the $10.3 million to secure the potential recovery of the "compensable and substantial damages" it suffered after pet products company Earth Animal Ventures Inc. deprived the supplier of $4.8 million in revenue from a $5.95 million deal for CBD gel applicators. According to the memorandum, Earth Animal had claimed...

