Jamf's Shares Soar After Upsized, $468M Kirkland-Led IPO

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Jamf, a creator of Apple device management software, saw its shares rocket Wednesday after an upsized, $468 million initial public offering steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP priced above its expected range. Jamf Holding Corp. shares opened at $46 apiece on the Nasdaq, where they are trading under the symbol JAMF. The Minneapolis-based software company priced 18 million shares at $26 apiece in its IPO after repeatedly increasing its expected price range. The company previously expected shares to price between $17 and $19 apiece, then raised its projections on Tuesday to $21 to $23. The offering was also bulkier than the original...

