Incoming FCA Head Sets Agenda To Prevent Consumer Harm

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 5:43 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is set to transform its regulatory agenda by laying out preventative measures to stop consumer harm and weed out economic crime, the watchdog's incoming chief executive told MPs Wednesday. Nikhil Rathi told the House of Commons Treasury Committee that he plans to take a more preventative approach to consumer harm, especially for vulnerable customers, when he takes to the helm of the FCA. Rathi is due to start the role in October but this depends on the outcome of a hearing process through the committee. Rathi said in his first oral evidence session with the MPs that...

