Many Virus Scams Are Not Reported, Research Shows

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 5:28 PM BST) -- Nearly half of people who received an email or other communication that they suspected to be a financial scam related to the COVID-19 pandemic did not report it, according to research released by British insurer Aviva PLC. The study carried out for Aviva by research firm Censuswide found that 46% of 2,009 people surveyed who received suspicious communications did not report them, mainly because they didn't know who to turn to. Common scams include health and life insurance "policy review" plots, where fraudsters claiming to be calling from a reputable insurance company tell consumers it is "time to review your policy,"...

