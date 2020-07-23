Educational Tools May Bring Regulatory Risk For Fintech Cos.

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Financial services providers are increasingly combining delivery of products and services with advice designed to help consumers make better-informed financial decisions. Fintech companies, which typically rely upon data and analytics as fundamental components of their business proposition, should be particularly well positioned to aid consumers in their buying decisions. However, recent complaints and reports are proof that companies must be very careful in how they offer advice, and underscore that a failure to proceed carefully creates a risk of stumbling into claims of unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices. This risk remains particularly acute as the financial services industry serves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS