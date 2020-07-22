Barclays Taps Exec For New GC As Hoyt Steps Down

Law360, London (July 22, 2020, 6:06 PM BST) -- Barclays PLC appointed its corporate secretary as new group general counsel Wednesday to succeed Bob Hoyt, who is stepping down after more than seven years in the role and having helped the lender resolve some of its biggest conduct issues. Stephen Shapiro, who joined the Barclays in 2017, will take over the position in addition to his current role as group company secretary. He will report directly to bank boss Jess Staley. Before joining the bank he was deputy general counsel of food and beverage company SABMiller PLC prior to its acquisition by Belgium rival AB Inbev. He has practiced law for...

