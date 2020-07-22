Ill. Panel Urges Regulatory Overhaul To Boost Access To Attys

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Eased restrictions on attorney advertising, more ability for lawyers to collaborate with and share fees with nonlawyers on items like legal technology, and a new licensed paralegal program are just a few of the proposed changes a task force in Illinois unveiled Wednesday aimed at increasing access to justice in the state. The Chicago Bar Association and Chicago Bar Foundation task force, made up of 51 lawyers and other legal industry professionals from across Illinois, was formed in October 2019 and charged with coming up with recommendations for how the state can address gaps in access to justice and the ability...

