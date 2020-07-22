Work Begins To Scrub Protest Graffiti From NYC Courthouses

Law360, New York (July 22, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Two historic New York City courthouses in downtown Manhattan were surrounded by city workers Wednesday trying to scrub and power wash graffiti that first appeared weeks ago, after police cleared a protest encampment in a predawn raid that morning. On Wednesday afternoon, Surrogate's Courthouse and Tweed Courthouse, among the city's most celebrated architectural monuments to justice, remained covered with a patchwork of multicolored graffiti demanding racial justice and denouncing the New York Police Department, as they have since late June. The city called a contractor and estimates it will cost $150,000 to restore those two buildings as well as to erase...

