Green Thumb Says Ark. Regulators Ignoring License Rules

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Green Thumb has sued Arkansas medical marijuana regulators, claiming they are ignoring their own rules by awarding multiple dispensary licenses to one company, days after the state's pot regulators were accused in a separate suit of improperly awarding licenses. Green Thumb Industries Arkansas LLC said Tuesday that the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission and its umbrella agency, the Department of Finance and Administration, violated the state's voter-approved amendment that legalized the use of medical marijuana in Arkansas in 2016 by selecting Native Green Wellness Center to receive a second medical marijuana dispensary license. "Unless [the agency] is prohibited from issuing...

