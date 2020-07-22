Turkmenistan Taking Steps Toward WTO Membership

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Turkmenistan was granted observer status at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, putting the former Soviet republic on track to become a full WTO member within the next five years. The government declared its intent to join the WTO in May. The General Council agreed to give it observer status, which will allow the nation to establish a permanent presence in Geneva and monitor WTO proceedings while it negotiates the terms of its full membership. "The growing trends of economic globalization in the modern world have set for Turkmenistan the task to actively integrate into the world economy and the system...

