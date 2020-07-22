Calif. Judges Told To Take Care Joining Social Justice Rallies

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Before California judges take part in any of the social justice protests across the country, they must think carefully about the ethical implications of their participation and consider their obligation to promote confidence in judicial impartiality, a state Supreme Court advisory committee said Wednesday. While judicial officers might feel a moral obligation to support racial justice and equality efforts by participating in public demonstrations or by making public statements, they must remember that they have a "paramount duty" to promote the public's confidence in judicial impartiality, the high court's Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions said. "Judges must not allow their conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS