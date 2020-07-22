Judge Says Asbestos Trial Would Be 'Dreadful Experience'

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia judge has urged parties in consolidated asbestos litigation to settle so they can avoid the "dreadful experience" of participating in a live trial requiring social distancing protocol amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Ronald E. Wilson warned the parties on Tuesday that he will not push back the trial, which is slated to begin in early August inside a conference center rather than a courthouse to better accommodate the scores of parties participating in more than three dozen cases, according to court documents. The judge instructed the parties to be available beginning on July 27 for potential settlements of...

