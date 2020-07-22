Corruption Case Fuels Push To Undo Ohio Coal, Nuke Bailout

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Ohio lawmakers on Wednesday said they will introduce legislation to repeal a controversial $1 billion coal and nuclear power plant bailout that's central to an alleged $60 million bribery scheme that brought racketeering charges down on the speaker of the state House of Representatives. A day after Speaker Larry Householder and others were arrested on charges that they took the corrupt payments from a utility in exchange for securing last year's passage of Ohio House Bill 6, state Reps. Mike Skindell, D-Lakewood, and Michael O'Brien, D-Warren, said they would introduce a bill to repeal the law. H.B. 6 subsidized struggling coal...

