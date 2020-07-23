Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Scolds Gibson Dunn, Co-Counsel For 'Nonsensical' Jab

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge chastised Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and the firm's co-counsel Wednesday for calling his reasoning "nonsensical" in a legal brief and warned the firms that future such comments would warrant sanctions.

The judge's comments came in an order granting a bid by One Technologies LP to reconsider its motion to strike claims lodged by a proposed class of consumers who alleged the company fraudulently led them to believe they were signing up for a free credit report but instead enrolled them in a paid credit monitoring service.

U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay took issue with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!