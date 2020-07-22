CVC's Credit Arm Seals $400M Fund

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- CVC Credit Partners, the credit management arm of London-headquartered CVC Capital Partners, said Wednesday it secured $400 million for the second collateralized loan obligation fund it raised in the past month. These kinds of funds are actually a collection of leveraged loans that can be lent to companies that already have an extensive amount of debt. Investors in CLOs will receive a percentage of the debt payments made toward the loans. CVC Credit said in the case of its Goldman Sachs-arranged Apidos XXXIII, the types of loans are first lien senior secured loans, which would be paid first if the borrower...

