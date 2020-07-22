Robinhood Class Counsel Given OK After Diversity Push

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday appointed Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP to lead a securities action against stock trading app Robinhood, signing off on the more diverse slate of attorneys after previously pointing out that the lead counsel hopefuls were all men. U.S. District Judge James Donato granted the motion to appoint Anne Marie Murphy of Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP and Matthew B. George of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP in the consolidated class action filed after Robinhood users were unable to access their accounts from 9:33 a.m. through the end of the...

