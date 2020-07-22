Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robinhood Class Counsel Given OK After Diversity Push

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday appointed Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP to lead a securities action against stock trading app Robinhood, signing off on the more diverse slate of attorneys after previously pointing out that the lead counsel hopefuls were all men.

U.S. District Judge James Donato granted the motion to appoint Anne Marie Murphy of Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP and Matthew B. George of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP in the consolidated class action filed after Robinhood users were unable to access their accounts from 9:33 a.m. through the end of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!