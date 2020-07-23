Ex-Cop In George Floyd Killing Evaded Tax, Minn. Court Told

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, failed to timely file Minnesota tax returns and filed fraudulent returns, a county attorney told a state court in bringing felony charges against Chauvin. The state filed nine felony charges against Derek and Kellie Chauvin on Wednesday in the District Court for Washington County, Minnesota. The Chauvins underreported their Minnesota income by a total of $464,000 over the tax years 2014 to 2019, according to the complaint, resulting in $38,000 in taxes due, penalties and interest. "The Chauvins were aware of their obligation to pay Minnesota income...

