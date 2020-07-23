PennyMac Steering Black Knight Dispute Toward Arbitration

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- PennyMac Loan Services says mortgage servicing software provider Black Knight Inc. is trying to push their bitter legal dispute into yet another court despite clear-cut rulings that their dueling trade secrets and antitrust claims belong in arbitration. On Wednesday, the company filed a motion to dismiss Black Knight's lawsuit in Florida federal court, the third legal action filed so far since the dissolution of the two companies' business relationship last year. Black Knight struck first with a breach of contract and trade secrets suit in state court, but PennyMac claims the judge in that case has already ruled the dispute should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS