Judge Wary Of Blocking Tobacco Products' Premarket Review

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared conflicted Wednesday over arguments by an attorney for cigar and tobacco industry groups seeking to exclude manufacturers from the government's looming premarket application deadline for all new tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and cigars. Oral arguments, which played out via teleconference, came more than two weeks after the Cigar Association of America, Premium Cigar Association and Cigar Rights of America scored a significant victory at the D.C. Circuit, blocking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's May 2016 rule requiring manufacturers to include larger health warnings on tobacco products. The groups are now seeking a summary judgement order at the...

