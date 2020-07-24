Complying With China's New Human Genetic Resources Law

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- On July 3, the draft Eleventh Amendment to the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China was published to solicit public opinions. Among others, the draft adds a new criminal offense of seriously endangering the safety of the national human genetic resources, or HGR. Under the draft, any person that engages in certain illegal HGR activities may be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment for up to seven years. Based on our research on the existing amendments to the Criminal Law, the time span between the published draft version and the final version is usually around six months. Therefore, the following six-month...

