Tavistock Sets Aside £2.1M For Claims Over Jailed Adviser

Law360, London (July 23, 2020, 1:48 PM BST) -- Investment group Tavistock said Thursday that it has set aside £2.1 million ($2.7 million) to settle claims from investors against a fraudulent adviser who stole money to fund his extravagant lifestyle. Tavistock Investment PLC said that it has put aside the money as provision for potential claims against former adviser Neil Bartlett. Bartlett was found guilty of fraud in December 2018 at Liverpool Crown Court and sentenced to eight years in prison. The group said in its results for the year ending March 2020 that it has already paid out £367,000 to investors who Bartlett swindled out of money. Bartlett had...

