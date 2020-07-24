MPs Weigh Factoring Green Impact Into Virus Relief Grants

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 1:03 AM BST) -- The government's coronavirus support package could be pulled from businesses that pollute the environment, an influential parliamentary committee said Friday as it investigates green finance. The House of Commons Treasury Committee announced that it is launching an inquiry into whether HM Treasury's response to the pandemic should take into account the government's target of "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050. The government wants emissions to be balanced by programs that allow businesses to offset an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases, including by planting trees. The cross-bench committee said it will probe whether the business loans announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in...

