Declining Coal Demand Sends Rhino Resource Into Ch. 11

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Kentucky coal mining operation Rhino Resource Partners hit Chapter 11 in Ohio, saying a decline in demand for its metallurgical coal over the past 18 months has led to staggering operating losses. In initial court filings late Wednesday, the debtor said it has about $162 million of debt and suffered nearly $100 million in losses by the end of 2019 as its cost-intensive operations dealt with plunging demand from coal consumers. With operations in Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Utah, Rhino and its subsidiaries produced about 3.2 million tons of coal in 2019, down about 25% from the prior year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS