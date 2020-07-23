Ohio Corruption Case Muddles Power Co.'s Bankruptcy Exit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- An alleged $60 million bribery scheme connected to Ohio's decision to bail out coal and nuclear power plants raises a thicket of potential trouble for the successor to FirstEnergy Solutions, which owns the bailed out plants and recently emerged from bankruptcy. Experts say Energy Harbor, which formally emerged from bankruptcy in February after a judge confirmed predecessor FirstEnergy Solutions' reorganization plan in the fall, could face litigation targeting the reorganized company's top brass and even another Chapter 11 filing if the bailout bill is repealed. Energy Harbor owns the nuclear and coal plants poised to cash in on subsidies and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS