Neal Vows To Make New Markets Credit Permanent This Year

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said Thursday he was determined to pass legislation that would make the new markets tax credit permanent this year regardless of November's election results. If Congress fails to extend the new markets tax credit as part of its legislative response to the coronavirus, it's still likely that lawmakers could extend the credit after November's election, Neal said during a webcast hosted by accounting firm Novogradac & Co. LLP. "Regardless of what happens in coming weeks, we also have to prepare for a lame duck session and the new Congress, including taking a look at...

