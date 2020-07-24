GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An attorney during a hearing said ongoing restrictions placed recently on Pennsylvania businesses have left entrepreneurs in a kind of regulatory prison, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has agreed to turn over 237,000 disclosures about workplace injuries that companies submitted under an Obama-era regulation. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Businesses Compare Pa. Coronavirus Rules to Regulatory Prison Ongoing restrictions placed on Pennsylvania businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic have left entrepreneurs in a kind of regulatory prison with little hope of escape, an attorney suggested...

