Duke Must Face Claims It Forced Out Doctor With Depression

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Duke University must face a doctor's claims that it violated federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to renew his contract because he has depression and retaliated against him and other physicians who advocated for mental health awareness, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles denied Duke's motion for summary judgment on claims that the university violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it failed to keep anesthesiologist Michael Shaughnessy on faculty at the university hospital after learning that he has depression. "Shaughnessy's evidence, if believed, shows harassment, retaliation, and discrimination by Duke against physicians who had depression and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS