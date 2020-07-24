Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO, Inventor Must Pay Up In Suit Over Long-Stalled Apps

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered both the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and a prolific inventor to pay part of each other's expenses in a long-running battle over delayed patent applications, finding the office showed "bad faith" in some aspects but not others.

In a 13-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth partly granted motions filed by inventor Gilbert Hyatt and the USPTO, each demanding that the other pay up for the decades-long delays on some of Hyatt's 400 patent applications pending at the agency.

Notably, Judge Lamberth found that Hyatt clearly showed that the USPTO acted in...

