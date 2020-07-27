Ogletree Atty Confirmed To Federal Bench In Pa.

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- An Ogletree employment attorney easily won Senate confirmation to the federal bench in the Western District of Pennsylvania in a Monday vote that saw about a third of Democrats join Republicans to approve a nominee with bipartisan support from the state's senators. W. Scott Hardy, a management-side Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC shareholder in Pittsburgh, was confirmed on a 65-30 vote. Most Democrats opposed Hardy's confirmation despite his support from the state's Democratic senator. Although Hardy spoke little at his January confirmation hearing, written follow-up questions from Democratic senators give a window into their opposition. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii,...

