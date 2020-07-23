Taro Settles DOJ Price Fixing Charges, Will Pay $205M Penalty

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Generics maker Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc. has agreed to pay a $205.7 million criminal penalty to settle charges that it conspired to fix prices, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday, in the 10th case stemming from the agency's ongoing investigation into the industry. The DOJ's Antitrust Division said that Taro has entered a deferred prosecution agreement in Pennsylvania federal court for a two-count felony charge over allegations the company participated in a pair of conspiracies with competing manufacturers, including one with generics heavyweight Sandoz Inc. Taro admitted to reaping more than $500 million in sales connected to the conduct and...

