House Dems Want Answers On Mexican Labor Support

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee are demanding that the Trump administration explain why it hasn't boosted efforts across the southern border to support labor reform, as Congress instructed when it approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In a letter Thursday, the committee's entire Democratic membership told Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer of their "deep concerns" that the administration is shirking promises to support Mexican labor reform and pressed them to explain how they are using the $180 million that Congress directed to those efforts. "Nearly six months after the USMCA Implementation Act was signed into...

