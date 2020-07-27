4 Tax Questions To Ask Before Signing An Enviro Settlement

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Companies resolving government environmental enforcement actions must consider a 2017 tax law change, as well as recently proposed regulations, before finalizing any settlement agreement or court order. Failure to do so could result in a company being unable to deduct payments made under the agreement or order. This is not something that should be taken lightly. Failure to ensure that a $10 million payment is deductible could mean that your company pays $2.1 million or more in additional federal and state tax income tax. This article explains the tax law at issue, and walks environmental lawyers through the four questions that...

