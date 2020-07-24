Insurer Must Cover Adviser In 'Rogue' Employee Suits

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Financial adviser Shurwest LLC has gotten a win in a dispute with its insurer over coverage in 11 suits by investors alleging it played a part in a former employee's scheme to market structured cash flow products from another company, with an Arizona federal judge ruling that the insurer has a duty to defend the suits. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton partially granted a summary judgment motion by Shurwest in the suit by Landmark American Insurance Co., saying that Landmark had failed to show that Shurwest participated in the former employee's conduct, or that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS