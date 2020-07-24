Lloyd's Launches Syndicate For Transporting Virus Vaccine

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 4:42 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London has given the green light to a startup syndicate that will insure the storage and transportation of a COVID-19 vaccine to emerging economies, as part of a new facility at the market to support a government pandemic response. Syndicate 1796, named after the year in which the smallpox vaccine was developed, will start providing cover from Oct. 1, Lloyd's said Thursday. Lloyd's has launched its global health risk facility, which the market said would provide insurance to "support the manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine." "Life can only return to normality after a vaccine is developed, distributed and...

