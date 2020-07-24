Insurers In US, Canada Hit Hardest In $68B Natural Disasters

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 3:31 PM BST) -- Insurance businesses covering the United States and Canada faced the biggest bills globally in the first six months of the year because of chaotic weather, which in some cases threw buses into the air and rained down tennis-ball sized hailstones, according to Munich Re. Natural disasters produced overall losses of around $68 billion from January to June, a fall in the 30-year, inflation-adjusted average of $74 billion, the German reinsurer said on Thursday. Severe thunderstorms in North America were blamed for $27 billion of overall losses, and for $20 billion of insured losses. The natural disaster figures for the period show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS